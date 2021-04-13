Zimbabwe: Drunken Transformation a Terror - Father

Court Correspondent

A disgruntled father has dragged his son before the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order against him alleging that his son terrorises him.

Paul Magombe told magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam that his son Transformation was giving him hard times at home.

Magombe told the court that Transformation assaults him whenever he comes home drunk and he exhibits violent behaviour.

He pleaded with the court to grant him a protection against his son's unbecoming behaviour.

"This is my son and he terrorises me so I am applying for a protection order. He is always drunk and he abuses me. He assaults me. He calls me a wizard and accuses me of killing my wife yet he knows that she was hypertensive.

"He says that I am too old and it is better for me to die. Whenever he comes home drunk he becomes uncontrollable and I am now afraid of him. He drinks illicit brews that makes him so violent," Magombe.

He also told the court that Transformation also destroys property when he is drunk.

Transformation did not deny the allegations. He apologised and promised not to abuse his father in any way.

"I am asking for forgiveness and I will never drink beer again. Father, please forgive me. I will not do it again. I am not opposed to his application for a protection order because it will refrain me from doing such things," he said.

Ms Narotam granted the order and ordered Transformation not to abuse his father in any way or risk being arrested if he breaches the order.