Zimbabwe: Drunken Transformation a Terror - Father

13 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

Court Correspondent

A disgruntled father has dragged his son before the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order against him alleging that his son terrorises him.

Paul Magombe told magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam that his son Transformation was giving him hard times at home.

Magombe told the court that Transformation assaults him whenever he comes home drunk and he exhibits violent behaviour.

He pleaded with the court to grant him a protection against his son's unbecoming behaviour.

"This is my son and he terrorises me so I am applying for a protection order. He is always drunk and he abuses me. He assaults me. He calls me a wizard and accuses me of killing my wife yet he knows that she was hypertensive.

"He says that I am too old and it is better for me to die. Whenever he comes home drunk he becomes uncontrollable and I am now afraid of him. He drinks illicit brews that makes him so violent," Magombe.

He also told the court that Transformation also destroys property when he is drunk.

Transformation did not deny the allegations. He apologised and promised not to abuse his father in any way.

"I am asking for forgiveness and I will never drink beer again. Father, please forgive me. I will not do it again. I am not opposed to his application for a protection order because it will refrain me from doing such things," he said.

Ms Narotam granted the order and ordered Transformation not to abuse his father in any way or risk being arrested if he breaches the order.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Uganda, Tanzania Seal Oil Pipeline Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.