Zimbabwe: Muzinda's Professional Journey in Full Motion

TANYA Muzinda's journey of becoming a fully-fledged professional motocross rider in the United States is now in full motion.

The 16-year-old Zimbabwean female dirt bike rider, who relocated to Florida, with her family towards the end of 2019, on Saturday took part in one of the toughest amateur motocross series in that country.

She competed in the Bartow Championships and managed to claim two places on the podium.

Muzinda raced with boys, in the 125cc Class, and came second overall.

She then went on to be crowned the winner of the Women's Class, to cap a good day at the office, for herself.

"It was so good to be back racing again. (I had) the usual prayer/meditation ritual before the races, the adrenaline, the thrills, the falls and the satisfaction," she said.

"It has been way too long but I was able to bring home two important wins during the Bartow Championships Series Round 7 in Florida on Saturday.

"I earned a deserved 2nd position in the boys 125cc Class and was in a big battle for first position and managed to come 1st in the Women's Class.

"I want to thank everyone who supports me. A big thank you and a good job to my team." She relocated to Florida, United States, towards the end of 2019, to pursue her dream of becoming a fully-fledged professional rider.

Her move to that country was engineered by her international manager, Stefy Bau of Italy, who is a former three-time world women's motocross champion.

In July last year, Muzinda got a shot in the arm when she received a sponsorship deal from a top American marketing company.

Yen Euro Marketing INC have come on board as one of her major international sponsors.

"A big vote of confidence in Brand Africa, when American Company Yen Euro Marketing INC boss, Purvis Adamson (Jnr), announced a sponsorship deal to me during a brief ceremony in Central Orlando in Kissimmee.

"The company delivered (a) state-of-the-art, latest motocross/Supercross Bike 125cc 2021 as part of my racing requirements.

"This is a great start with American business in sport. I give glory to the Lord Jesus Christ," Muzinda said.

Yen Euro Marketing also confirmed the deal.

Motocross racing has just resumed in the United States, after it was frozen last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak in that country, and the world over.

Muzinda competed in Round 7 of the Bartow Championships Series at Bartow Motorsports Park where she left a huge impression, by coming second overall in the 125cc Class, and winning the Women's Class.

Muzinda's move to the United States followed her appearance at the Thor Winter Olympics Supercross and Motocross Championships in Florida in 2018.

Although she did not get a place on the podium during those championships, her performances on the track were good enough to convince the organisers of the same event to invite her, for the same competition in November 2019.

But, unfortunately, she pulled out of that race due to illness.

In May 2017, Muzinda came in third place in the 85cc (small wheel) Class at the HL Racing British Master Kids Championships at the Motoland track in England, which she says is still her most memorable race.

She also left a record there for being the first female rider to win a round since its inception in 2013.

Muzinda has since moved up to competing in the 125cc Class.