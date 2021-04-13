Liberia: Senate Probes U.S.20,000 Bribe Claims

12 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Winston W. Parley

The Liberian Senate has launched an investigation into a claim by Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence's Administrative Assistant and Liberty Party (LP) Vice Chair for Press and Public Affairs Daniel Sando that senators here took US$20,000 bribe to sign a resolution to print L$48bn banknotes.

President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate Albert T. Chie has instructed the Secretary of the Senate to review the accusation as levied against the body by Mr. Sando, accord him due process and report to the Senate's leadership after the Easter Break.

Sando's accusation against the Liberian Senate comes at a time the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL's) request to print the L$48bn has caused stir here due to the controversies still hanging over billions of Liberian dollars earlier printed as well as a controversial US$25m mop up exercise, among others.

Sando was recently suspended by his boss Senator Karnga - Lawrence for one month without salary for accusing her colleagues.

The LP political leader and chair of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Senator Karnga - Lawrence came down hard on her party stalwart for putting her colleagues against the public.

In a statement issued recently, the Senate welcomed the decision of Senator Lawrence to have taken an immediate step to suspend her Administrative Assistant Mr. Daniel Sando who has accused members of the Senate of taking bribe to sign a resolution for the printing of a family of new banknotes.

The Senate says while it encourages free speech and freedom of the press as provided for under Article 15 of the 1986 Constitution, it notes also that free speech and freedom of the press come with responsibility.

Under the laws of Liberia, bribe is a serious crime, and the burden of proof lies on the shoulder of the accuser.

The Senators however thanked Sen. Lawrence for the initial step taken to suspend Mr. Sando for a period of one month without pay. The report of the Secretary of the Senate will determine whether additional sanctions are justified to be imposed against him.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.