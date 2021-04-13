Zimbabwe: Adapt to Tech or Die - Prof Mwenje

Herald Reporter

Bindura University of Science and Technology (BUSE) Vice Chancellor Professor Eddy Mwenje, says technology is the way to go and any organisation that does not adapt runs the risk of failure.

Prof Mwenje said this during the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) graduation last week.

He said since the world is changing those redundant will be flushed out either by technology or by lack of digital skills.

"The issue of professional career development cannot be overemphasised.

"The world is changing and those that are redundant will be flushed out either by technology or by lack of digital skills," he said.

"Nowadays, we are talking of Marketing 5.0 as well as exponential technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, augmented reality, internet of things among others. Failure to grasp these and move with the technologies is a recipe for disaster."

Prof Mwenje said digital and social media platforms have taken over and everyone needs to be well-versed and alert.

He said, given the increasing importance of the electronics, telecommunications and information communication technology (ICT) industry, the country needs to strengthen its technological base in these areas in order to meet demands of the 21st century.

MAZ head of academics Mr Godfrey Dube challenged graduating students to live up to 21st century demands.

"Fellow colleagues, I challenge you as marketers to make a mark in your organisations.

"It is only those that make a mark that can live up to today's market demands. I implore you to utilise all the knowledge and skills in your day-to-day business and make a difference in your various organisations," he said.

Government has been critical about technology issues saying it plays an important role in the development of the nation and forms the backbone of industry.

Through the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology, is making significant strides into adopting Education 5.0 model which seeks to replace the less effective Education 3.0 model.