South Africa: Asset Forfeiture Unit Recovers R1.3 Million in Mandela Memorial Service Funds 'Used to Print ANC T-Shirts'

analysis

Despite his protestations that he was convinced that the ANC could spend municipal funds on ANC T-shirts 'because they dominated the Buffalo City Council', East London businessman Dean Fanoe has lost R1.38-million and interest that was declared forfeited to the state as proceeds of unlawful activities.

More than R1-million in public funds that was supposed to be used for transport and venue costs for former president Nelson Mandela's funeral was used to pay for ANC T-shirts, the Makhanda High Court has heard.

Judge Sunil Rugunanan last week declared the money paid to East London businessman Dean Fanoe from funds that were earmarked for the transportation of mourners after the death of Mandela in 2013, to be forfeited to the state.

The province's former MEC for Health, Sindiswa Gomba, Fanoe and 14 others are appearing in court for allegedly looting funds from the Buffalo City Metro meant for Mandela's funeral. Gomba was a councillor there at the time of Mandela's death on 5 December 2013.

It is the State's case that Gomba and three councillors used their positions and influence to set in motion a scheme designed to defraud the municipality and to misappropriate (for the...