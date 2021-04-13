Malawi: Powermwee Donates Prize Won From Castel Malawi to Orphanage

12 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

PowerMwee, a Blantyre-based group that does creative stories to keep people happy, has donated a prize it won from Castel Malawi to an orphanage in Bangwe Township in the city.

On March 24 2021, the group received two Sobo squash cases after its photo in which a woman and children are taking Sobo orange drink was declared a winning picture in the company's 2020 Sobo Moments in Pictures Competition.

Speaking on Sunday during the donation ceremony at Bangwe HIV/Aids Self Help Initiative (Bahasi) orphanage in Blantyre, PowerMwee director Temwa Mhone said they want to share fruits of love and support from Malawians on their work with the children.

"It is the tremendous love of Malawians that brought us here. If it was not for them cheering up at the woman and children photo, we could not have won the prize that these children will enjoy. We will also be forever grateful to them (Malawians) for providing assorted groceries for the children upon our announcement on April 7 to come to Bahasi," said Mhone.

PowerMwee is a philosophy to help get people be into a beautiful state of being.

Mhone promised Malawians of more inspiring and creative local stories that are social relatable to the populace.

In an interview, Bahasi director Isaac Ligola thanked PowerMwee, saying the donation is timely.

"The items will help us to easily take care of 88 vulnerable children and orphans in our care," he said.

Apart from individuals that include America-based Malawian Fatima Nkata, PowerMwee made the donation with support from local firms: Tiwale Designs, Anaphi's Kitchen, Choice Communication Solutions, Skuva Fashions and GhettosFinest.

From December 30 2020 to January 19 2021, Castel Malawi ran a competition on its Sobo Malawi Facebook page calling for Sobo moments in pictures in which a photo that attracts more engagements wins a case of Sobo squash.

The group submitted one of the pictures in its five-photo 2020 festive season story that Malawians gave massive engagements through likes, comments and shares.

