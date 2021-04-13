Zimbabwe: National Junior Championships On the Cards

Junior athletes looking at competing at this year's World Under-20 Athletics Championships in August will have a chance to attain the qualifying times when they compete in the National Junior Championships set for April 25 in Bulawayo.

The competition organised by the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe will be used as a platform to identify and select representatives for the global meet to be held in Nairobi, Kenya.

The rescheduled championships that were scheduled for last year, are now expected to take place from August 17 to 22.

NAAZ director for coaching, talent identification and development Lisimati Phakamile revealed that they will be staging a national event for juniors at White City stadium this month.

"On the preparations for the World Under-20 Championships that will be in Kenya, the association has organised an event on the 25th of April. That is the National Junior Track and Field championships that are going to be held in Bulawayo.

"So my appeal is that all coaches and all athletes, whether in the private clubs or common clubs should just find their way to the White City Stadium to try and compete because that event is going to be very significant in the process of identifying and selecting our representatives for Kenya," said Phakamile.

A number of junior athletes took part at the National Open Championships staged in Bulawayo in March and from their performances Phakamile believes they are on the right track.

"Of late we have had a number of competitions and a number of upcoming junior athletes have indicated and shown us very good signals of good performances.

"So I want to encourage clubs, sponsors, parents to send their athletes, all the junior athletes, to attend the Bulawayo competition so that we identify them and use that event as our main selection platform for that World Championships in Kenya," said Phakamile.

The national association is hoping to have at least five athletes qualified by early May for the competition in Kenya.