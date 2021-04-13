Angola: Parliament to Discuss Role of Media

12 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The role of the Media in consolidating the democratic rule of law will be debated at the next ordinary plenary meeting of the National Assembly (AN), set for 22 April.

The proposal, from the opposition UNITA Parliamentary Group, received the consent by MPLA, the ruling party with the Parliamentary majority in the house.

MPLA expects a teaching/learning approach at the next ordinary plenary meeting, Virgílio Fontes Pereira told the press at the end of the meeting of the Parliamentary leaders.

MPLA backs a debate, at the beginning of the next ordinary plenary session of the AN, said Virgílio Fontes Pereira in his first address, since he took the lead of the MPLA Parliamentary Group.

"We welcome all debates intended to consolidate our democratic process. For this reason, we gave our consent, especially based on the fact that this is teaching/learning debate ", he underlined.

In turn, UNITA welcomed the approval of the 14-point agenda for the next ordinary plenary meeting of the AN, including the debate on the role of the media in consolidating the democratic rule of law.

"We have different political and ideological options, but the goals we want for Angola are the same, aimed to achieve sustainable economic and social development," said Liberty Chiaka.

The MP appealed to the public and private media to take a new stance that contributes to the consolidation of the democratic rule of law.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

