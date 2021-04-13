South Africa: New Faces Brought in to Revive the ANC's Moribund Youth League

12 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

The new National Youth Task Team, which is expected to resuscitate the beleaguered youth wing of the ANC, has outlined its plans to help bring the body back to life.

The new ANC National Youth Task Team has announced its readiness to begin reviving the ANC Youth League, which is beset by a "plethora of challenges". The task team's mission was revealed at Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters, on Monday morning.

The task team leadership comprises former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Thuthukile Zuma as a fundraiser, Nonceba Mhlauli as national convenor, Kgomotso Joy Maimela as coordinator and Sizophila Mkhize in the position of spokesperson.

The task team said it would prioritise discussions on the party's step-aside rule. ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, who is facing charges of corruption, has been at the centre of this issue.

Magashule and 15 co-accused face 74 charges of fraud, theft, corruption and money laundering in connection with a failed asbestos project in the Free State. They are due back in court in Bloemfontein on 11 August.

Magashule was given 30 days to step down from his position in the party or face disciplinary action.

Read: Final Stretch? ANC NEC gives Ace Magashule 30 days to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

