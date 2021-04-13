South Africa: SA Records 34 More Covid-19 Deaths

13 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa recorded 655 COVID-19 cases on Monday, while 34 people lost their lives due to complications related to the disease.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, this pushes the number of confirmed cases to 1 559 113, while the death toll now stands at 53 356.

Of the recent fatalities, 14 occurred in the Eastern Cape, nine in the Western Cape, six in Mpumalanga, three in the Free State and one each in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Mkhize.

In addition, the recovery rate is holding steady at 95% after 1 484 356 people recovered from Coronavirus, while the country currently has 21 401 active cases.

The information is based on the 10 154 978 tests conducted since the outbreak, 16 042 of which were performed since the last reporting cycle.

Meanwhile, the Minister announced that 289 787 healthcare workers have been vaccinated under the Sisonke Study, spearheaded by the South African Medical Research Council in partnership with Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) and Johnson & Johnson.

Globally, as of 12 April 2021, there have been 135 646 617 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 930 732 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Meanwhile, 727 751 744 vaccine doses have been administered to date, the WHO said.

