South Africa: Abused, Neglected and Murdered - Two-Year-Old Orderick Lucas Never Stood a Chance

Hairstylist Mervin 'Mel' Volkwyn (42) has denied murdering two-year-old Orderick Lucas and dumping his body in a drain. Appearing in the Western Cape High Court, Volkwyn claimed that he loved Orderick very much.

This was part of Mervin Volkwyn's testimony before acting judge Nolundi Nyati on Monday, 12 April. Volkwyn sobbed when he talked about his alleged assault at the hands of police shortly after his arrest.

Two-year-old Orderick was reported missing on 28 March 2019. His body was found on 2 April 2019, in a storm drain in Wittebol Street in Melton Rose, a suburb of Eerste River.

The state says Orderick was last seen in Volkwyn's company and alleges that he killed the boy. A witness also testified that she saw the accused pulling a large black suitcase on wheels at the time Orderick went missing. Volkwyn has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

During earlier testimony, the victim's mother, Davedine, claimed the accused had pulled out Orderick's tooth with a pair of pliers. Medical reports indicated that Orderick had ulcers on his penis, a rash on his buttocks, mouth and pubic area, sores on his head and a fractured arm.

