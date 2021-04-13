South Africa: Blyvoor Gold Mine Remains Shut, With No End in Sight to Labour Impasse

analysis

Management attempted on Monday to reopen the Blyvoor mine - which has been shut for two weeks by protesters after 60 members of the NUM were sacked for taking part in a wildcat strike - but the attempt had to be aborted after men arrived with sticks and pangas, according to witnesses.

Blyvoor Gold, the company which has been rebuilding the Blyvoor mine in western Gauteng, got a court interdict last week which had very explicit instructions to the police. It said the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and several individuals linked to the union "are interdicted and restrained" from blocking access to the mine or "intimidating, threatening or assaulting" the employees.

The order instructs the police to "give effect to the restraints and interdicts" and to "disperse, remove, eject or arrest persons" who contravene the order.

A Blyvoor manager told Business Maverick that police were ignoring their high court instructions.

"Police had been asked to intercept the crowd at the...