Algeria: Ramadan - President Tebboune Extends Best Wishes to Algerian People

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday evening made an address to the Algerian people marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, , inviting them to further vigilance and prudence and to respect the health protocol relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"On the occasion of the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, I would like to offer you my best wishes, praying to God Almighty to accept our fasting, our prayers and our good works," the President of the Republic said.

"Praise be to Allah, who has granted us, this year, a decline in the spread of the pandemic and a stable situation."

"Healthcare workers' efforts and citizens' awareness have allowed the reopening of the mosques to worshippers, particularly for the performance of (Ramadan's) Tarawih prayer from which we have been deprived last year, due to the wide spread of the pandemic," President Tebboune stressed.

The president of the Republic seized the opportunity to call for "more vigilance and prudence and compliance with the health protocol in all public spaces," calling to took the occasion offered by this sacred month to "come closer to Allah and exalt the values of solidarity and fraternity, while avoiding excessive consumption and waste."

On the occasion of the advent of the holy month, President Tebboune conveyed his most "sincere" wishes to the Algerian people and to our community abroad, praying to Almighty God to "grant us, and to the whole Muslim community, health, well-being and prosperity."