Algeria: Ramadan - President Tebboune Extends Best Wishes to Algerian People

12 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday evening made an address to the Algerian people marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, , inviting them to further vigilance and prudence and to respect the health protocol relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"On the occasion of the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, I would like to offer you my best wishes, praying to God Almighty to accept our fasting, our prayers and our good works," the President of the Republic said.

"Praise be to Allah, who has granted us, this year, a decline in the spread of the pandemic and a stable situation."

"Healthcare workers' efforts and citizens' awareness have allowed the reopening of the mosques to worshippers, particularly for the performance of (Ramadan's) Tarawih prayer from which we have been deprived last year, due to the wide spread of the pandemic," President Tebboune stressed.

The president of the Republic seized the opportunity to call for "more vigilance and prudence and compliance with the health protocol in all public spaces," calling to took the occasion offered by this sacred month to "come closer to Allah and exalt the values of solidarity and fraternity, while avoiding excessive consumption and waste."

On the occasion of the advent of the holy month, President Tebboune conveyed his most "sincere" wishes to the Algerian people and to our community abroad, praying to Almighty God to "grant us, and to the whole Muslim community, health, well-being and prosperity."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.