Liberia: Pres. Weah Wishes Muslims Well During Ramadan ... Asks Allah to Answer Their Prayers

13 April 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Statement by the President of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, to Muslims in connection with the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan this year:

The Chairman and Officers of the National Muslim Council of Liberia;

All Muslims Residing in Liberia;

Fellow Liberians:

Asalamualaikum ya Muslim jamat

A Happy & Blessed Ramadan to All Muslims

Every year, about this time, Muslims across the length and breadth of Liberia join other Muslims around the world to observe the Holy month of Ramadan in seeking Allah's blessings upon their lives. This is the time they offer fast and prayers for his guidance upon their families and seek his forgiveness.

Muslims in Liberia have played a critical role in forging unity, promoting peace and contributing towards economic growth and national development. They have impacted the fabric of the Liberian society in positive ways; and remain a major religious bloc of our Country. Their footprints of goodwill and patriotism remain conspicuous for all to see.

Today, as you embark on your sacred journey, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia, and in my own name, I wish all Muslims in Liberia a Happy and Blessed Ramadan. It is my prayer that Allah will answer your prayers and grant you the desires of your hearts. I am certain that this Holy Month of Ramadan will give you a new sense of nationalism and renewed hope in contributing your quota to Nation building; and to the promotion of peace and unity within our society.

A Happy & Blessed Ramadan to All Muslims!

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.