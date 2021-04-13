Liberia: Pres. Weah Wishes Muslims Well During Ramadan ... Asks Allah to Answer Their Prayers

Statement by the President of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, to Muslims in connection with the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan this year:

The Chairman and Officers of the National Muslim Council of Liberia;

All Muslims Residing in Liberia;

Fellow Liberians:

Asalamualaikum ya Muslim jamat

A Happy & Blessed Ramadan to All Muslims

Every year, about this time, Muslims across the length and breadth of Liberia join other Muslims around the world to observe the Holy month of Ramadan in seeking Allah's blessings upon their lives. This is the time they offer fast and prayers for his guidance upon their families and seek his forgiveness.

Muslims in Liberia have played a critical role in forging unity, promoting peace and contributing towards economic growth and national development. They have impacted the fabric of the Liberian society in positive ways; and remain a major religious bloc of our Country. Their footprints of goodwill and patriotism remain conspicuous for all to see.

Today, as you embark on your sacred journey, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia, and in my own name, I wish all Muslims in Liberia a Happy and Blessed Ramadan. It is my prayer that Allah will answer your prayers and grant you the desires of your hearts. I am certain that this Holy Month of Ramadan will give you a new sense of nationalism and renewed hope in contributing your quota to Nation building; and to the promotion of peace and unity within our society.

A Happy & Blessed Ramadan to All Muslims!