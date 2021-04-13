Liberia: Police Charged & Send to Court Wife Killers in Bong

Bong County-Police in Gbarnga, Bong County have charged and forwarded to Court a man identified as Dolo Kollie, aged thirty-nine(39) for murdering his wife in Lagban Town in Electoral District number Two , Bong County.

Suspect Dolo Kollie gruesomely murder his nine(9) Children Mother on March 30, 2021.

According to eyewitnesses, Dolo Kollie allegedly killed victim Hawa Yarkpawolo at about 8:00 pm between at the Road connecting Lagban Town and Manor Wainsue following a tough confrontation between the victim and suspect Kollie.

According to the Liberia National Police-LNP officer Moses Sumo, a motorcyclist who partially watched the killing of Madam Yarkpawolo, told Police Investigation that while on his way to Lagban Town from a nearby village in the region, Hawa was seen crying bitterly for assistance, but when he attempted intervening, Dolo who had a cutlass in his possession threatened to Kill him, something he said frightened him to immediately escape the scene.

Eyewitness Moses Sumo, narrated that after Dolo Kollie allegedly killed her, he immediately fled into the bush.

According to Liberia National Police Bong County Detachment, after they were informed about the incident by the General Town Chief of Lagban Town, David Yarkpawolo, a team of investigators were dispatched. Upon arrival on the scene, a fifteen-man jury was set up to physically observe the lifeless body of madam Hawa. The jury's reported that there were pieces of cloth and Cutlass chopping mark seen adjacent to the face of the body.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the Police, the jury's report indicated that when the body was examined, there were ten different cutting marks observed; something they believed led to the death of Hawa.

The Crime Service Detachment Commander, John K. Flomo said during their Investigation, suspect Dolo Kollie admitted of killing his wife but accused his family brother, Abraham Sumo of helping him in the killing.

According to Commander Flomo, suspect Kollie revealed to them Abraham Sumo was the want that used to give him (Kollie) information that his late wife was having affair with a man identified as Nelson Juah in the Town.

Commander Flomo said during their Investigation with suspect Abraham Sumo, he denied the allegations of helping in the killing of Hawa.

However, the two suspects have been charged with murder and aggravated assault in accordance with 14.1 and 14.20 of the panel law of Liberia.

Suspect Kollie action has placed fear in many women in Lagban Town and nearby villages thereby calling on the Ministry of Justice and its partners to fast track the case in other for justice to be served.

Many Bongese who visited the scene are wondering why will suspect Dolo killed his wife.