Liberia: Police Charged & Send to Court Wife Killers in Bong

13 April 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Patrick Stephen Tokpah

Bong County-Police in Gbarnga, Bong County have charged and forwarded to Court a man identified as Dolo Kollie, aged thirty-nine(39) for murdering his wife in Lagban Town in Electoral District number Two , Bong County.

Suspect Dolo Kollie gruesomely murder his nine(9) Children Mother on March 30, 2021.

According to eyewitnesses, Dolo Kollie allegedly killed victim Hawa Yarkpawolo at about 8:00 pm between at the Road connecting Lagban Town and Manor Wainsue following a tough confrontation between the victim and suspect Kollie.

According to the Liberia National Police-LNP officer Moses Sumo, a motorcyclist who partially watched the killing of Madam Yarkpawolo, told Police Investigation that while on his way to Lagban Town from a nearby village in the region, Hawa was seen crying bitterly for assistance, but when he attempted intervening, Dolo who had a cutlass in his possession threatened to Kill him, something he said frightened him to immediately escape the scene.

Eyewitness Moses Sumo, narrated that after Dolo Kollie allegedly killed her, he immediately fled into the bush.

According to Liberia National Police Bong County Detachment, after they were informed about the incident by the General Town Chief of Lagban Town, David Yarkpawolo, a team of investigators were dispatched. Upon arrival on the scene, a fifteen-man jury was set up to physically observe the lifeless body of madam Hawa. The jury's reported that there were pieces of cloth and Cutlass chopping mark seen adjacent to the face of the body.

According to the Police, the jury's report indicated that when the body was examined, there were ten different cutting marks observed; something they believed led to the death of Hawa.

The Crime Service Detachment Commander, John K. Flomo said during their Investigation, suspect Dolo Kollie admitted of killing his wife but accused his family brother, Abraham Sumo of helping him in the killing.

According to Commander Flomo, suspect Kollie revealed to them Abraham Sumo was the want that used to give him (Kollie) information that his late wife was having affair with a man identified as Nelson Juah in the Town.

Commander Flomo said during their Investigation with suspect Abraham Sumo, he denied the allegations of helping in the killing of Hawa.

However, the two suspects have been charged with murder and aggravated assault in accordance with 14.1 and 14.20 of the panel law of Liberia.

Suspect Kollie action has placed fear in many women in Lagban Town and nearby villages thereby calling on the Ministry of Justice and its partners to fast track the case in other for justice to be served.

Many Bongese who visited the scene are wondering why will suspect Dolo killed his wife.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.