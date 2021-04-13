Algeria: SPLA Conducts New Attacks On Moroccan Occupation Forces

BIR LEHLOU (Sahrawi Territories)- Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) conducted new attacks against positions of the Moroccan occupation army along the wall of sand, said the Sahrawi Defence Ministry in a Communiqué.

According to the 152 communiqué quoted by the Sahrawi Press Agency (SPS), "the SPLA units attacked on Monday entrenchment positions of the Moroccan occupation soldiers in El Kelta, Mhabas and Aousserd sectors."

"The units have shelled twice entrenchment positions of the Moroccan occupation army at the level of Al Adiyat region in the sector of El Kelta," said the source.

The Sahrawi Defence Ministry further reported "a bombing in the region of Laakad in the Mahbas sector, and the region of Adim Oum Al Djouloud in the Aousserd sector."

"The SPLA attacks continue to target position of Moroccan soldiers, who experienced significant human and material losses along the wall of shame," concluded the Sahrawi Defence Ministry in its communiqué.