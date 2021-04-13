Cameroon: Akwaya - Military Hands Over Reconstructed Bridges

The bridges were reportedly earlier destroyed by armed separatist fighters.

The population of Kesham Village in Southern Akwaya Subdivision, Manyu Division of the South West Region, have saluted efforts of the 6th Unit of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), with headquarters in Mambanda Kumba III Subdivision for their prompt intervention to rehabilitate the three bridges linking their village from Mamfe Central.

They expressed their gratitude to the military and the Cameroon government on April 6, 2021 in a ceremony organized by the BIR to officially hand over the three reconstructed bridges that were reported to have been burnt down by the separatist fighters few weeks ago. According to the Assistant Commander of the 6th Unit of the BIR, Lieutenant Colonel Zambo Nkoulou Moise Cedric, the immediate action is a result of fruitful collaboration that exists between the population of Manyu Division and the military. Lt. Colonel Zambo who led the operation to rehabilitate the bridges, told the people of Kesham village, "I left far away land sent by the government to come for your protection. This, you will understand how important the people of Kesham are". He said their mission is to protect the population and their property and to ensure military operations to end terorist activities. Zambo appealed to the population to always make sure they are informed of any wrong happening or evil plan to again destroy the bridge.

Speaking earlier, the Divisional Officer for Akwaya Subdivision, Augustine Eweh Mbua, said the reconstruction of the three bridges by the BIR task force has come to restore movement, adding that such fast actions will help the population to go about their daily activities with ease.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The DO revisits the call of the Head of State, President Paul Biya for the separatist fighters to lay down their arms and come out from the bushes so as to be integrated into the society. He however advised the people to make sure they create vigilante groups to help protect their community.

For his part, the Mayor of Akwaya Council, Ekwale Martin Ekwale, said the destruction of the bridges namely, (Nkane, Aju Gonko, and Barem) brought untold suffering on the population since sick people, pregnant women could not be transported for medical care, while farmers equally faced a lot of difficulties evacuating their products to the market. He thanked the BIR for the timely intervention in the reconstruction of the bridges. Mayor Ekwale revealed that the Akwaya council has secured a loan of FCFA 50 million from the Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance, FEICOM, to rehabilitate the 15 km Kesham-Mamfe stretch of road this year 2021.

The Paramount Ruler of Akwaya, Mofow, Odekpo Akpana Valentine expressed his appreciation to the military and the government.