Cameroon: Bamenda - Ultra-Modern DDR Centre Ready for Use

Equipment worth about FCFA 700 million expected for centre to open doors to repentant ex-combatants.

Ex-combatants who drop guns and leave the bushes will soon be welcomed at the newly constructed Centre in the neighbourhood of Bafut/Mankon Airport. Work on the Centre is complete and was received on April 10, 2021 in the presence of former Prime Minister, Philemon Yang, the National Coordinator of the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Commission; Fai Yengo Francis and some political elite of the North West Region sizing up the beauty of the facility. It comprises 18 blocks, with 12 air-conditioned dormitories, a 500 capacity, Infirmary, workshops, play grounds, modern toilets, church, a Command Post, Security Post and security fence.

On the spot, the National Coordinator; Fai Yengo Francis said the facility offers an opportunity to celebrate sincerity and a promise delivered by the Head of State. He announced the imminent acquisition of equipment worth about CFA 700 million to help the Centre go fully operational. Fai Yengo Francis urged communities to embrace efforts by the DDR to move forward the process towards bringing peace to the nation. He stressed that the process of reintegrating ex- combatants is expensive and needs patience because it requires training, settlement and follow up of repentant fighters. Away from the Bamenda Centre, the National Coordinator revealed that construction works, on course at the Buea and Maroua Centers will bring the total project cost to FCFA 7 billion for the 3 facilities.