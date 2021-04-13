Cameroon: Diaspora Investment Support Programme - Committee Evaluates Performance

13 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Promoting the growth of entrepreneurs and the development of the country remain fundamental objectives of the programme.

The third Consultative and Orientation Committee of the Diaspora Productive Investment Support Programme (Dias'Invest237) holds today April 13, 20 at the Ministry of External Relations. The initiative which seeks to promote the success of projects of entrepreneurs, create new projects, resume or develop enterprises in Cameroon, is said to be an implementation of one of the recommendations resulting from several meetings of the forum on the Cameroonian Diaspora held in June 2017 in Yaounde. Activities to mark this year's edition include working sessions of the Committee and an award ceremony to entrepreneurs. Meantime, the programme has helped in the training as well as financial support to citizens in the domains of agriculture, technology, handicraft and designing. The underlining principle of the programme is to promote national growth by Cameroonians residing out of the country.

Dias'Invest237 commenced in July 2017. It is an accelerator of business projects initiated by the Ministry of External Relations (MINREX), supported financially by the French Development Agency (AFD) and set up by a consortium of Cameroonian and French organisations. Information from MINREX indicates that this programme targets members of the Cameroonian diaspora in France and those who returned to the country in the past three years, encouraging them to invest in Cameroon. Several informative meetings have been held and the Committee of the aforementioned programme has updated stakeholders, beneficiaries and the general public on the state of execution of the initiative. External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella in the interview below throws more light on the concept and activities of Dias'Invest237.

