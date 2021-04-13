Cameroon: Olympics Intercontinental Play-Offs - Decisive Match for Lionesses

Today's encounter is crucial for the Lionesses, as they must win convincing to secure a ticket for the Olympic Games.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon will play the return leg of the intercontinental qualifier for the Tokyo Olympic Games today, April 13, 2021 in Arslan Zeki Demirci Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey. Today's encounter is crucial for the Lionesses, as they must win to secure a ticket for the Olympic Games. Ahead of the encounter, the Indomitable Lionesses have been working hard. The team had their last training session yesterday, April 12, 2021 at the MC Sport Center in Antalya under the supervision of the head coach Alain Djeumfa Defrasne. For three days, Coach Alain Djeumfa and the players have been working out wining strategies in order to correct the mistakes of the first leg to ensure the best result in the last remaining match. The winner on aggregate will qualify for the Olympic Games that will take place in July.

During the first leg on Saturday April 10, 2021, still the same venue, the Indomitable Lionesses were defeated by La Roja Feminina 2-1. As a result, the Lionesses have their backs on the wall and must give their best to win. Throughout the encounter, both teams had several scoring chances. Chile's gaols were scored by Camila Saez (27th minute) and Carla Guerrero (75th minute). That gave the Chileans a crucial two away goal advantage. After conceding their second goal Athletico de Madrid forward, Nchout Ajara Njoya, scored the lone gaol for Cameroon two minutes later. That however brightened Cameroon's chances of qualifying for the Olympics but they need to put in more efforts if they have to win today.

Despite the 2-1 first leg defeat at home, a convincing victory in today's match will see the Lionesses join Zambia as the second African team in the Olympic Games. The draw for the finals of the Olympic Games will take place on April 21, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.