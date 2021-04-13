Liberia: 'LBA Must Take Preventative Measures' - Flames President

13 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By A. Macualey Sombai

Monrovia — The president of Flames Basketball side Calvin Diggs is calling on the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) to take preventative measures to stop spectators from disrupting games at the Sports Commission on Broad Street.

Calvin Diggs in an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa pointed out that his call is as the result of the recent disruption of Mighty Barrolle and NPA Pythons match by spectators on Sunday, April 4, 2021 soothing he said should not be repeated.

"I think is very important that the current LBA administration under Abraham Samukai now send a strong message to spectators who are always in the habit of disrupting games and carry on complete investigation about what disrupted Barrolle and Pythons game on Sunday so that they will be able to take proper action against those that were involved in such ugly act," Diggs said.

