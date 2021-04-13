Liberian Students in Stranded in Sudan - Say They Risk Dropping Out of School

Monrovia — When Shem A. Z. Donzo landed a foreign postgraduate scholarship from the Liberian government years ago he was elated about starting a master's degree in Sudan, but, however, that dream has turned into a nightmare for Donzo who said he is now living a hand-to-mouth existence and awaiting scholarship funds that have failed to arrive for the last 10 months.

Donzo is the head of a group of six Liberian students studying in Sudan, who have complained about being stranded and are at the verge of quitting their studies if nothing is done by the government.

"We have absolutely no hope of pursuing our dreams if the government doesn't come to our aid. We are stranded and need the intervention of the government," Donzo said.

Donzo said he can't understand how a country can abandon her brightest minds in a foreign land.

"I can't relate to the priorities of the country," said Donzo. "We are disappointed. It's supposed to be a joyful thing to get a scholarship from your country. Numerous countries give their citizens scholarship... but ours requires extra activisms to work. This is not how it should be," Donzo said.

The students said they are going through a lot of hardship due to the ongoing protest in the country coupled by the impact of the Corona virus and are unable to engage in menial jobs to survive.

"The scholarship been reduced to partial assistance, while bulk of the financial burden is being shouldered by us," Donzo added.

Donzo said that the current financial situation in Sudan occasioned by the ongoing violent protest is taking toll on their studies affecting the costs in medical bills for complicated illness, purchasing f healthcare needs and registration.

"The scholarship partially covers lodging, tuition. If a student has a medical complication the university refers him to another hospital where he/she will be fully responsible for any financial charges," he said. "Drugs are bought by the students. Students are to pay for their registration," he said.