Liberian Students in Stranded in Sudan - Say They Risk Dropping Out of School

13 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — When Shem A. Z. Donzo landed a foreign postgraduate scholarship from the Liberian government years ago he was elated about starting a master's degree in Sudan, but, however, that dream has turned into a nightmare for Donzo who said he is now living a hand-to-mouth existence and awaiting scholarship funds that have failed to arrive for the last 10 months.

Donzo is the head of a group of six Liberian students studying in Sudan, who have complained about being stranded and are at the verge of quitting their studies if nothing is done by the government.

"We have absolutely no hope of pursuing our dreams if the government doesn't come to our aid. We are stranded and need the intervention of the government," Donzo said.

Donzo said he can't understand how a country can abandon her brightest minds in a foreign land.

"I can't relate to the priorities of the country," said Donzo. "We are disappointed. It's supposed to be a joyful thing to get a scholarship from your country. Numerous countries give their citizens scholarship... but ours requires extra activisms to work. This is not how it should be," Donzo said.

The students said they are going through a lot of hardship due to the ongoing protest in the country coupled by the impact of the Corona virus and are unable to engage in menial jobs to survive.

"The scholarship been reduced to partial assistance, while bulk of the financial burden is being shouldered by us," Donzo added.

Donzo said that the current financial situation in Sudan occasioned by the ongoing violent protest is taking toll on their studies affecting the costs in medical bills for complicated illness, purchasing f healthcare needs and registration.

"The scholarship partially covers lodging, tuition. If a student has a medical complication the university refers him to another hospital where he/she will be fully responsible for any financial charges," he said. "Drugs are bought by the students. Students are to pay for their registration," he said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.