Liberia: LRA Threatens Duty-Free Privilege Restriction, Other Sanctions On Elected, Appointed Government Officials Evading Taxes

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has issued a stern warning against elected and appointed officials of the Government of Liberia (GOL) who are in the constant habit of reneging on the payment of their respective real property taxes into the coffers of the government.

In a recent circular issued under the signature of LRA Commissioner General, Thomas Doe Nah, and addressed to all appointed and elected officials and public employees, the LRA observed that most of those who are being paid by tax payers' monies are not paying real estate taxes to the Liberian government.

"Despite repeated requests for compliance with Real Property Tax, many officials and public sector employees have reneged on this responsibility", a copy of the circular in the possession of FrontPage Africa states.

It adds: "Tax payment is a civic duty for all Liberians, most especially for officials and government employees that are beneficiaries of state resources".

Warning

The LRA warned that it will not relent or hesitate to restrict duty-free privileges and require a tax clearance certificate to restore benefits if an appointed or elected government official fails to pay all real estate taxes on or before July 1, 2021.

The agency maintained that it will also ensure the publication of the names of delinquent public officials who refused to comply in both the print and electronic media.

"The LRA has engaged the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) so that tax receipts and tax clearance certificates related to taxable assets accompany the declaration of assets to the LACC".

The LRA further threatened that it will not also relent in pursuing discussions that will lead to other sanctions if any appointed, elected or other public sector employees' delinquency in paying their legitimate real property taxes in government's coffers persists.

The agency made specific reference to elected and appointed government officials and public sector employees working at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Ministry of Education (MOE), Liberia National Housing Authority (LNHA), National Port Authority (NPA), Liberia Land Authority (LLA), Roberts International Airport (RIA), among others.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has reminded appointed, elected government officials and other public sector employees that taxes are required to promote the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led-government, pay salaries, provide essential services, national security, among others.

The agency maintained that these public officials and employees must be cognizant of the fact that whenever they paid their legitimate taxes, they are supporting the success of the government they served.

The 'Big Shot' Attitude

For several decades now, the 'big shot' attitude has prevented past and present governments in Liberia from generating the needed revenue from taxes to help provide basic social services to Liberians, bulk of who are impoverished.

Public officials, particularly those in higher positions used their power or influence to either discourage or intimidate LRA custom officers on the field executing their assigned tasks and responsibilities.

Some of these so-called 'big shots' also front for businesses owned by foreign investors, Lebanese, Fula and Indian business owners, or other private entrepreneurs as a result of perceived interest, resulting to government losing in revenue generation.

When these custom officers are on their normal routine executing the mandate of the LRA, most foreign business owners or private entrepreneurs are normally seen making telephone calls to higher-ups in government who normally compelled these officers to succumb and abandon their quest to shut down or compel these businesses to pay their legitimate taxes into government's revenue account within a given time frame.

The situation remains a 'business-as-usual' in Liberia and it negatively contributes to the late payment of civil servants' salaries by government, and the abandonment of national developmental plans or agenda.

Reactions

Meanwhile, citizens have welcomed the latest move taken by the LRA to institute punitive measures against government officials and employees of the public sector for dragging to pay their real property taxes to the government.

The citizens want government to go beyond just restricting duty free privilege or imposing sanctions on these delinquent officials and employees by also instituting legal action against them and confiscating or slashing their salaries.

They called for a "holistic" approach towards the initiative.

"I hope this will not be the usual Liberia thing; press release for the public to see and forget the real issue", Bropleh F. Bropleh stated on the social media in reaction to the circular issued by the LRA.

Daniel D. Janteh Jr. writes: "That's brilliant. I don't know why officials are always refusing taxes payment and are the beneficiaries of the taxes".

"Thomas Doe Nah, you can achieve this by even going further to withhold our salaries for refusal to pay real estate taxes. Tax collectors are not friendly people, so don't be afraid to do the right thing", Nemenla R. Sonkarlay stated.