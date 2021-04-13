Liberia: Maryland County Police Detachment Commander Jacob Comehn Under Investigation for Mercilessly Beating a Female Officer

Monrovia — Police Commander Jacob Comehn of Maryland County Police Detachment is undergoing investigation at the Police headquarters in Monrovia for mercilessly assaulting a female police officer, Sergeant Rebecca Nimley, leaving her face with severe bruises.

Explaining her ordeal to FrontPageAfrica, she said she had returned from the Liberia-Ivory Coast border on patrol when she met her landlord at in the cell at the police depot.

This was April 2 when the police in the county were carrying out arrests of those suspected of carrying out violence in the county after the murder of a mysterious motorcyclist.

She said her landlord had only boxers on - no shirt and trouser - therefore, she decided to inquire why he was behind bars.

She said, she inquiring, Commander Comehn in an angry tone asked her to stop talking to him and not to tamper with the investigation.

"I told him he's my landlord so I needed to know what was happening so that I can inform his family. I cannot be at the depot and see my landlord and act like I don't know him," she said.