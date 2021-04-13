Liberia: Maryland County Police Detachment Commander Jacob Comehn Under Investigation for Mercilessly Beating a Female Officer

13 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Police Commander Jacob Comehn of Maryland County Police Detachment is undergoing investigation at the Police headquarters in Monrovia for mercilessly assaulting a female police officer, Sergeant Rebecca Nimley, leaving her face with severe bruises.

Explaining her ordeal to FrontPageAfrica, she said she had returned from the Liberia-Ivory Coast border on patrol when she met her landlord at in the cell at the police depot.

This was April 2 when the police in the county were carrying out arrests of those suspected of carrying out violence in the county after the murder of a mysterious motorcyclist.

She said her landlord had only boxers on - no shirt and trouser - therefore, she decided to inquire why he was behind bars.

She said, she inquiring, Commander Comehn in an angry tone asked her to stop talking to him and not to tamper with the investigation.

"I told him he's my landlord so I needed to know what was happening so that I can inform his family. I cannot be at the depot and see my landlord and act like I don't know him," she said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.