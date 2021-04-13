Zimbabwe: Epworth Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Corpse to Know Fate Tuesday

12 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

An Epworth man accused of sexually abusing a corpse last year will know his fate this Tuesday when Harare Magistrate Isheanesu Matova makes his judgment upon completion of trial.

Big Sipiliano is facing charges of violating a corpse and indecent assault.

He denied the allegations throughout trial but two witnesses nailed him arguing he sexually abused the corpse.

It was Sipiliano's defence that he did nothing with the corpse but "only touched the body."

According to the state, on January 2 last year, one of the witnesses was attending a funeral in Epworth with other neighbours where the body of the late was lying state in a room.

It is alleged that Sipiliano arrived and entered the room before saying: "Musikana uyu ndakabvira kare ndichimuda. Dai ndakatorara naye hangu achiri mupenyu, manje hazviperi zvakadaro.(I have always loved this woman. I wish I had slept with her before her death, but this will not end well)."

Sipiliano went on to uncover the body and told other mourners she was still looking beautiful.

He allegedly went on top of the corpse and made sexually suggestive moves with his clothes on.

The court heard one of the mourners tried to stop Sipiliano but to no avail as he threatened to assault the woman restraining him.

After the act, Sipiliano went to one of the witnesses and grabbed her from behind.

A report was later made to police, leading to his arrest.

The state is represented by Shambidzani Fungura and Vincent Chidembo.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.