South Africa: Shifting Vinyl With My Grandfather's Records

12 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nombuso Mathibela

The older generation collected music, whereas today's aficionados collect records. Vinyl has become an art object, and fanatics scratch through family albums for that next gem.

This article was first published in New Frame.

I have a thread of memories of sitting outside the scorching heat of my grandmother's house in Durban, catching some shade under the mango trees with my grandfather. I would sit next to him, watching his slow, coarse fingers roll tobacco. At times he would sprinkle some marijuana in, smoking this with head bobbing as if he were chasing a particular groove only he could hear. Vinyl records were playing.

None of our conversations ever touched on vinyl as a medium. He would only ever dwell on the sounds, places, eras and communities of people who shared his affinity for music. We would have our first conversation about vinyl when I started collecting records. It then dawned on me that we entered this exchange from very different perspectives.

17 March 2021. Nombuso Mathibela. Picture: James Oatway.

My grandfather started collecting records simply because that was the way music was sold at the time. The joy wasn't necessarily in the discovery of a rare album but in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.