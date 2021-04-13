Nigeria Is Sliding Into Criminal Anarchy and President Buhari Must Step Up to the Plate

opinion

Nigeria's politicians have been captured by the same mobs, gang leaders and warlords they raised to win elections - the monsters they nursed over the years. Our country is sliding into anarchy and the harder you try to run away from headlines of deaths, violence and destruction, the faster the news catches up with you.

There was a BBC News story in February that caught me between laughter and bemusement. The news channel reported, in very strong language matched only by the alarming reactions of the persons interviewed, a spate of stabbings across parts of south London that left at least one dead.

It's sad that anyone should take the law into their own hands, and sadder still that even one innocent person should suffer injury or die from such senseless attacks.

One of the law enforcement officers interviewed, Ade Adelekan, obviously with Nigerian roots, described the south London incidents as "shocking" and said, "I understand that residents in and around the areas where these incidents occurred will be rightly concerned."

In comparison with what has been happening in Nigeria in recent times, Adelekan's response to the south London attacks would appear to be over- the top. His misery, however...