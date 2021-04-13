Malawi: Hardknocker Seeks Audience With President Chakwera - Malawian Boxer Is All Africa Lightweight Champion

12 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The newly crowned Africa's lightweight World Boxing Federation (WBF) champion, Hannock Phiri, has said he would want to have an audience with President Lazarus Chakwera at State House just as was the case with the Malawi National Football Team when it qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations.

he 22-year-old, popularly known as the 'Hardknocker', won the title after flooring a Tanzanian boxer, Jonas Segu, through a Technical Knock Out (TKO) in the 9th round on Friday night in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Speaking on arrival from Tanzania on Sunday, 23-year-old Phiri said he would want to present the belt that he won to the president at State House.

"It would be good to meet the president and drink water with him just as he did with the Flames when they qualified for the Afcon. This can be a morale booster as I strive to continue winning and defending important boxing belts for the good of the country," Phiri said.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board says an amount of not less than 3 million Kwacha will be enough to stage a fight after three months in the country for Phiri to defend the belt.

Rules say after winning such a title, one has to defend it after three months from any challenger. President of the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board, Lonzo Zimba, says it will be good for Phiri to defend the belt on home soil.

"A boxer has confidence and morale when fighting at home. We ask all well wishers to support the lad to prepare for that fight," Zimba said.

Phiri asked for equipment for training and other forms of support.

"I need good equipment for my training like boxing boots and others. Diet too is an issue when you are preparing for such a fight. Because you need more of fruit juices and salads as opposed to rice and nsima. All these things need money," explained Phiri.

The fight is supposed to take place in June or July.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.