Kenya: Covid-19 - Tharaka Nithi Suspends Non-Essential Services

13 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Alex Njeru

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has ordered the suspension of non-essential county services due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking on Monday during a burial ceremony in Igamatundu village Chuka-Igambang'ombe constituency, Governor Njuki said only workers in health and revenue departments will work from their respective work stations.

He said the rest of the workers will be required to work remotely where possible and urged members of the public to bear with the situation.

"I have suspended non-essential services due to increase in Covid-19 infections until further notice," said Governor Njuki.

He said though the infection cases have increased in the region, the county government is doing everything possible to curb the spread of the virus and the situation is not out of hand.

He said the county has enough oxygen produced at a newly established plant at Chuka County Referral Hospital which produces 10 cylinders of 8.5m3 in 12 hours against a need of six to eight cylinders per day.

The county boss said out of 345 isolation beds in the county, only 21 are currently occupied and most of the patients are in stable condition.

The county boss urged the residents to strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

He noted that the pandemic has dealt a big blow to the economy and urged the residents to support the needy in the villages.

The county has so far tested 3036 people, 2780 results have been received and 378 have tested positive.

Out of the 378 positive cases, 300 have recovered accounting for 79 percent and 21 deaths translating to six percent.

So far, the cumulative health care workers infected are 98 accounting for 26 percent of the total infection.

Most of the county assembly workers are also working remotely following infection of a number of them including Members of the County Assembly.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.