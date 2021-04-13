Zimbabwe: Kazembe, Matanga Defend $900k Lawsuit of Gambler Shot 5 Times By Cops

HOME Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has refused to pay $900 000 in damages to a Kwekwe man who was shot five times in the abdomen by police officers last year in February while gambling.

The complainant, Tinashe Deshe later sued Kazembe and Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga arguing the shooting was unjustified.

However, the two top officials in their defence argued Deshe, who was shot while gambling, deserved the treatment he received as he had resisted arrest and threatened police officers with a machete.

"The plaintiff was gambling. He had a machete and he advanced towards the police officers thereby threatening them. The shooting was not neglect but necessary in the circumstances," reads their response filed through a lawyer.

"The damages incurred cannot be attributed to the defendant. The plaintiff was gambling in a public place and resisted arrest and was in possession of a weapon," they further said.

Kazembe and Matanga filed an application for condonation for late filing of their heads of argument which their lawyer said was not willful. The arguments were filed three months late.

In the application, Kazembe also said Deshe had randomly picked a figure for damages without even thinking or applying it to the damages he suffered.

According to Deshe's summons, he was shot in February last year at a bar close to Waverly bus stop in Kwekwe.

He said on the day of the shooting, some police officers arrived and ordered the bar to close.

Deshe went outside where he waited for a friend who was gambling.

However, another group of police officers arrived at the scene and randomly shot at the gamblers but, instead, hit Deshe.

He said he did not run away when the cops arrived as he was only standing and not breaking any law.

But Kazembe denied this arguing the police fired warning shots but Deshe advanced to them armed holding a machete. This left the cops with no option but to shoot him.

Deshe said he was shot three times in the anterior abdomen and two times on the abdominal flanks.

He argued this was unlawful because he was unarmed and posed no threat to the officers.

However, Matanga said a machete was retrieved from Deshe.

The court was told as a result of the shooting, Deshe suffered serious injuries and had to go through surgery.

His lawyers say the injuries resulted in a cosmetologic defect on his anterior abdomen.

"The plaintiff also suffered acute stress disorder, depression and anxiety arising from the negligent shooting. The plaintiff had also lost his social amenities of life due to the cosmetological disorder and the acute stress and depression. The plaintiff no longer freely and openly socialises as he used to do before the incident."

The damages are; $300 000 for pain and suffering, $300 000 for nervous shock, $150 000 for disfigurement and $150 000 for loss of amenities of life.

However, Kazembe and Matanga argue Deshe's demands are unjustified. Ruling is yet to be made.