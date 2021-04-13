Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - No Case Recorded in Last 24 Hours

press release

No COVID-19 case has been registered by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the last 24 hours.

The four cases recorded on the 7th day in quarantine facility, do not represent contamination risks for the society.

A total of 207 patients considered as cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

414 cases identified through contact tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

115 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

36 cases registered following targeted screening.

5 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of local active cases is 348.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee.