Zimbabwe: Four MDC Alliance Activists Denied Bail for Disorderly Conduct

12 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Four MDC Alliance activists, arrested last week on allegations of engaging in disorderly conduct were this Monday denied bail by Harare Magistrate Richard Mangosi.

The four are; Vimbai Tome (51), Kudakwashe Butau (30), Ngonidzashe Mupfumba (21) and Patrick Shumba (22).

In denying them bail, the magistrate ruled the state had a strong case against them.

Magistrate Mangosi also ruled there was overwhelming evidence against the suspects since they were arrested on the crime scene.

"The court is of the view that this may force the accused to abscond or flee the jurisdiction of this case if I granted bail, " he ruled.

Tome landed in trouble after she alleged that one of the officers who was dispersing friends of convicted activist, Makomborero Haruzivishe had fondled her breasts.

On the day of the arrest of the quartet, Haruzivishe had been sentenced to 14 months in prison for inciting public violence.

It is state's case that Tome raised the allegations only to trigger commotion and to intimidate the police officers present.

The state also alleges the suspects chanted MDC slogans realising that there was a risk of causing commotion.

