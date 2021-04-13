Nigeria: We'll Fast Track Devt Around Lftz - Sanwo-Olu

13 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Olawale

Longrich International, a multinational network company with professionalism in manufacturing organic health and cosmetic products, will launch it's first Africa factory at the Lekki Free Trade Zone Lagos.

The factory, which is seated on 53 hectares of land, will employ 1000 Nigerian youths at the commencement of work and also create different business opportunities for Nigerians and stand as a hub for the distribution of the products to the African sub-region.

The $105million factory will not only research, develop and manufacture organic health and body care products but will also help make more Nigerians be industrious with it's OEM Plans (Original Equipment Manufacturing)

This will enable anyone to come up with a product plan and it will be designed and manufactured by Longrich and one can export to any part of the world.

This plan will boost the nation's foreign exchange

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

