Nigeria: North Central Critical to PDP's Chances in 2023 - Saraki

12 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

A former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has said the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning the 2023 presidential election and other offices largely depends on the ability of its leaders in the North Central zone to unite and work together.

Addressing delegates at the weekend during the North Central congress held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Saraki, a former presidential aspirant said PDP had always recorded sound victory in the zone and stressed the need for the party to continue waxing stronger.

"We have looked at the statistics for past elections since 1999 and projected into the 2023 elections, for PDP to return to control of federal power, the party needs to return to winning ways in this zone.

"This is a party that started controlling four of the states plus FCT in 1999, and at one time was in control of all the six states. Today, a situation where we now have only one state is partially responsible for our loss of federal power.

A total of 820 delegates elected 23 officials to run the affairs of the party in the zone for the next four years.

