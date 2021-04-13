Namibia: Maria Nepembe Wins Big...History Has Been Made

A hearty congratulation to media personality Maria Nepembe, who has bagged herself three awards at the prestigious Zikomo Fashion Music Awards.

The star-studded awards ceremony was hosted in Zambia this past weekend and it saw deserving creatives being awarded for their hard work. Maria was nominated alongside John Mataturu, Mr. Frost, Auguste Uutani, and Fahvanny.

Homegirl won in the Fashionista of The Year, Best Social Media Influencer, and Lifetime Achievement award. Taking to social media to share the exciting news, she posted a picture of her flaunting her awards with a caption that read, "Thank you all so much for the congratulatory messages. I couldn't have done this without the constant love and support Namibia and Africa have shown me. Namibia scooped so many awards and I wanna congratulate every Namibian who was nominated!!!! A special thank you to @zikomoawards for a beautiful night and an amazing platform."

Maria is one of the country's most prominent TV stars and she has worked hard to build her brand. Sis dabbles as an actress, influencer, director, and entrepreneur and she has managed to solidify herself as a household name with a legion of fans.

The actress has been signing deal after deal, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with. In a post recently, she revealed that she is the new ambassador of LSK Auto Repair. The actress posted a short video of her on Instagram, signing on the dotted line and she was beaming with pride after scoring the huge partnership.

On Friday, she had mentioned on social media that she will be attending the prestigious awards. This follows after she posted a reel, on her Instagram page, where she was seen leaving what looks like her hotel looking happier than ever. Maria said she was currently on holiday and said she will be attending the prestigious Zikomo Fashion Music Awards in Zambia.

Another actress who won is SA star Nelisiwe Sibiya. The Durban Gen star won in the Best Actress category. "Last night I won an award for Best Actress in Africa from @zikomoawards in Zambia. Thank you so much to everyone who took their time and voted for me. South Africa, We did it!" she wrote on social media.