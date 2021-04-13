Tanzania: Minister Promises to Work On 'Journalists Detention' Claim

13 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Minister of Information Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa has asked media stakeholders to stay calm as his Ministry is closely following the incident of detaining journalists in Dar es Salaam.

On Monday, the news went viral on social media platforms claiming that Journalists Christopher James (ITV & Radio One) and Dickson Billikwija (Island TV) were arrested under direction of the Temeke Municipal Director, Lusubilo Mwakabibi.

It was claimed that the duo attended a meeting between the municipal boss and traders held at Mbagala Rangi Tatu in the Municipal without permission from authorities.

Traders are said to have been invited the scribers for the coverage.

Minister Bashungwa posted on twitter, Tuesday, saying that the ministry is working on the allegations leveled against Mwakabibi.

