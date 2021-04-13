South Africa: Sisulu to Assess Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works Progress

13 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, will on Wednesday conduct an inspection at the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works.

The Minister's visit is aimed at seeing first-hand what progress has been made to have the facility operate optimally.

"The City of Tshwane was instructed by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation during its oversight visits to the facility in 2019 and 2020 to promptly deal with the water and wastewater challenges which continue to pose serious health risks to communities," said the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Since then, said the department in a statement on Tuesday, the city has managed to restore some level of normalcy at the works.

This includes the completion of all excavations to the design levels, fully installing two X belt presses and dredging of the maturation dam, as well as supplying chlorine on an ongoing basis.

In February this year, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) held an inquiry into the state of rivers in the City of Tshwane, subsequent to which communities and the various water users reported a case to the Chapter 9 institution.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

