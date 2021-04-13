South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On International Relations Congratulates Ms Mathu and Mr Tawana On Their New Appointments

document

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation congratulates the South African Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Ms Mathu Joyini, who was elected to serve as chairperson, as endorsed by the Africa Group in New York.

The Chairperson of the portfolio committee, Ms Tandi Mahambehlala, said women's empowerment and gender equality are cornerstones of South Africa's foreign policy. "It is our belief that during her chairship, Ambassador Joyini will seize the opportunity to align women's issues to the aspirations of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (Cedaw)."

The committee has observed with concern that women's human rights agenda has come under threat from member states, who have increasingly politicised and polarised the issue. The committee trusts that during her tenure, Ambassador Joyini will steer the commission's agenda to ensure that South Africa's and Africa's views on the rights of women influence a global outcome that will prioritise Cedaw.

The committee also congratulates the South African Consul General in New York Mr Motumisi Tawana, for being unanimously elected as Chairman of the African Consul Generals in New York.

The African Chambers of Commerce cooperates with the United States to promote trade and economic development through technology transfer and public-private partnerships between the United States and Africa. "We believe that he will use the chairship as a platform to advance South Africa's and Africa's economic interests," said Ms Mahambehlala.

The committee recognises that Mr Tawana has shown keen interest in the promotion of and expansion of business, trade, tourism and investment opportunities between South Africa and the Americas.

The committee applauds the two heads of mission for their selfless work, as recognised by the international community within which they work. The South African flag is flying high because of their efforts and dedication.