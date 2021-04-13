South Africa: President to Receive Letters of Credence From Ambassadors and High Commissioners Designate

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Wednesday, 14 April 2021, receive Letters of Credence from Ambassadors and High Commissioners-Designate nominated by their respective governments to serve in diplomatic missions in South Africa.

The credentials ceremony will be held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane where the President will receive Letters from nominated Heads of Mission from 9 countries.

Senior diplomats from the following countries will serve at missions in South Africa with the aim of advancing diplomatic relations:

- Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

- Republic of Korea

- Hungary

- Federative Republic of Brazil

- Republic of Lithuania

- Republic of Kenya

- Republic of Cameroon

- Republic of Panama

- Federal Republic of Nepal

Proceedings of the credentials ceremony can be followed on Presidency and government digital platforms from 16h00.