South Africa: Remembering Rivonia Trialist Denis Goldberg - Lessons in Toxic Power, Populism and Corruption Still Abound

12 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Barry Mitchell

Denis Goldberg was always forthright in condemning any malfeasance in the ANC, an organisation he loved, and, when the corruption and fraud rackets of the Zuma administration came to the fore, he spoke truth to power and made power truthful.

"Unhappy the land that is in need of heroes" - Bertolt Brecht, Galileo

The awe-inspiring histories of South African freedom fighters have always struck me with a sense of courageous romanticism. Our history is filled with pages of women and men who, against all odds, suffering the depravities that one could only picture happening in a bygone era, raised their clenched fists in defiance against tyranny and oppression. One such hero was Denis Theodore Goldberg who died just under a year ago, a man who defied what Frantz Fanon characterised as cognitive dissonance by refusing to accept what 99% of the white population uncritically permitted under the apartheid regime.

I was born in 1986, a year after Goldberg had been released from prison after serving 22 years under the Sabotage and Suppression of Communism acts and a year after the PW Botha regime declared a State of Emergency, upping the oppressive ante by using extrajudicial brutality against those opposing apartheid....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.