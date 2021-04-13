South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Hosts Virtual Seminar On Local Government - Municipal Systems Amendment Bill

press release

Various experts will convene later this afternoon to provide multi-disciplinary perspectives on the Local Government: Municipal Systems Amendment Bill [B2B-2019]. Facilitated by Honourable Chairperson Kedibone Diale, the Seminar is part of the process by the COGTA & Human Settlements' Portfolio Committee to solicit public comments on the Amendment Bill.

The Bill's proposed amendments intend to address disparate human resource (HR) practices at municipalities. The full version of the Bill can be read here: http://gpl.gov.za/municipal-systems-amendment-bill/ .

The Seminar will feature contributions from: Dr. Samuel Koma - Local Government Expert; Dr. Onkgopotse Madumo of University of Pretoria; Prof. Pundy Pillay of Wits University; as well as Mr. Sello Marokane of SALGA. Select organizations and Unions will also be given a platform to make submissions on the Bill.

The Seminar will take place this evening (Tuesday, 13 April 2020) @18h00 - livestreamed on YouTube: https://youtu.be/o42hOPgKsBI and Facebook: https://fb.me/e/2A6OyHYK6 .

Media is invited to attend and contribute, through comments on livestreaming platforms.