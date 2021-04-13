South Africa: Ten Years After Andries Tatane Killing, Police Misuse of Rubber Bullets Is Still Unchecked

12 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder

Ten years ago today, Andries Tatane died after being shot with rubber bullets at close range by police in Ficksburg. The officers who stood trial for the killing were acquitted and kept their jobs. Last month, Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot and killed under similar circumstances. Viewfinder's analysis of hundreds of crowd management-related complaints against the police reveals that police are not accountable for the alleged misuse of rubber bullets. The anonymity afforded by riot gear and the vagueness over the use of rubber bullets at close range still protects Public Order Police officers from consequences.

There is no accurate statistic for the number of people killed by rubber bullets fired by police in the 10 years since Andries Tatane's death was broadcast on television. Yet, some of the main contributing factors in Tatane's killing - and in the acquittal of his alleged killers - have been left unchecked. People have certainly been killed in similar ways by police as a result. Some of them, like Mthokozisi Ntumba, we know about. Many, we do not.

On the morning of 14 January 2013, just a few weeks before the officers accused in Andries Tatane's killing were acquitted in court, Public Order Police...

