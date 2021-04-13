South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu On the Department of Correctional Services Response to False Videos

press release

The Government of the Republic of South Africa is currently working towards building a positive image of the public service; not only is this to achieve the realisations of the Constitution but it also serves to realise the aspirations captured in the National Development Plan 2030 (NDP). The amendments to the public service legislation aimed at creating a Single Public Service (Administration), the Draft National Implementation Framework towards the Professionalisation of the Public Service, are but some of the measures introduced in paving the path to a capable, ethical and professional public service.

There are however, certain occurrences which tend to taint the image of the public service in a negative light, such as the video of a correctional services official and an inmate in a sexual act and the recent videos circulating on social media, depicting the assault of a correctional services official and what appears to be an inmate in possession of a firearm and knife. We note that disciplinary processes are underway in respect of the official in the first video (the one with the sexual act); such acts work against our efforts towards creating a capable, ethical and professional public service. The Department of Correctional Services has stated that it has since identified those behind the recent videos.

Notwithstanding the fact that one video was indeed authentic, whilst the recent ones have been confirmed to be false, the Minister condemns the making of those videos, the actions committed therein and those who participated.

The Minister would like to commend the Department of Correctional Services for its swift actions in addressing these incidents.

The videos appear real and to the public, create a negative impression that tarnishes the reputation of the public service. In striving towards building a positive image, we need to ensure that the public service is indeed, not portrayed in a poor light. As Government, we need to work towards regaining the citizen's trust - the realisation of a better South Africa can only be through the concerted efforts of all who live in it!