South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Receives Letters of Credence From Ambassadors and High Commissioners Designate, 14 APR

13 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Wednesday, 14 April 2021, receive Letters of Credence from Ambassadors and High Commissioners-Designate nominated by their respective governments to serve in diplomatic missions in South Africa.

The credentials ceremony will be held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane where the President will receive Letters from nominated Heads of Mission from 9 countries.

Senior diplomats from the following countries will serve at missions in South Africa with the aim of advancing diplomatic relations:

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Republic of Korea

Hungary

Federative Republic of Brazil

Republic of Lithuania

Republic of Kenya

Republic of Cameroon

Republic of Panama

Federal Republic of Nepal

Proceedings of the credentials ceremony can be followed on Presidency and government digital platforms from 16h00.

