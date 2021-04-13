South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Receives Letters of Credence From Ambassadors and High Commissioners Designate, 14 APR

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Wednesday, 14 April 2021, receive Letters of Credence from Ambassadors and High Commissioners-Designate nominated by their respective governments to serve in diplomatic missions in South Africa.
The credentials ceremony will be held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane where the President will receive Letters from nominated Heads of Mission from 9 countries.
Senior diplomats from the following countries will serve at missions in South Africa with the aim of advancing diplomatic relations:
Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
Republic of Korea
Hungary
Federative Republic of Brazil
Republic of Lithuania
Republic of Kenya
Republic of Cameroon
Republic of Panama
Federal Republic of Nepal
Proceedings of the credentials ceremony can be followed on Presidency and government digital platforms from 16h00.