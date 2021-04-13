South Africa: Gqudezi Communities Urged to Desist From Illegal Water Connections

12 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Water and Sanitation has called on communities in the Gqudezi village in Fort Beaufort, in the Eastern Cape to stop making illegal water connections as government is losing billions of rands due to water loss.

The Gqudezi village has been experiencing water challenges due to illegal connections to the main pipeline reaching the area and the delay of an appointed professional service provider by the Amathole District Municipality to upgrade the Fort Beaufort Bulk Supply Scheme.

Upgrading the project entails the upgrading capacity of the treatment plant, bulk pipelines, building of storage and command reservoirs.

According to the department, the work is estimated to take about 18 - 24 months and is expected to commence next month.

In the meantime, the department has issued water tankers to the area to continue supplying water to the villages including Gqudezi while awaiting the appointed service provider to commence with the work.

The water tankers bring water to the tanks that are dispatched and placed in strategic positions for the benefit of the community members.

The issue of water challenges at Gqudezi village were raised during a previous Presidential visit to Fort Beaufort.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.