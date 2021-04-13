South Africa: This Week in Civil Society - the Role of the Arts, the Information Regulator and Vaccine Manufacturing in SA and the World

12 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Art and the people who make it are honoured on World Art Day, South Africa's civil society talks privacy and data, while African researchers, diplomats and scientists discuss the future of vaccine manufacturing and roll-outs across the continent.

This week marks the third annual World Art Day on 15 April. The day was declared by UNESCO to promote "the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art". The International Association of Art is encouraging artists in 2021 to submit works on the theme "You're not Alone" to be part of its virtual exhibition.

The rest of the week...

There will be a two-day virtual conference this week on scaling up African's vaccine-manufacturing capabilities. President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in conversation with Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi and Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the African Union Commission. The conference will be the blueprint for how African Union members approach this project in future. Attend the conference here on Monday, 12 April and Tuesday, 13 April.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

