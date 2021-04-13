South Africa: New Story of Food Waste Management - a Circular Economy Is Reframing Our Ideas of Dumping and Donating

12 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

A circular economy for waste management holds promise for a planet under pressure and a society with deep divisions. There are also lessons for all of us to stop thinking of surplus food as waste.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

If ever there was a marker of modern-day middle-class excess, it has to be a pillowy bag of lettuce leaves gone mushy before they can be eaten.

Most days, for the past six years, Hanneke van Linge, who is now managing director of the non-profit Nosh Food Rescue, spends her mornings recovering food from the Johannesburg Fresh Produce Market in City Deep and a small network of supermarkets in the city. She's after food that is safe to eat but no longer fresh enough to entice consumers.

"We have been conditioned to expect crisp at all costs and we need to start confronting why we think of food surplus as food waste or that some foods are for poor people and some food is for rich people," she says.

Since mid-2019 Nosh has recovered just over 850 tons of food. Van Linge says one of the key barriers to getting food to beneficiaries comes from health...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.