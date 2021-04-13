South Africa: New Story of Food Waste Management - a Circular Economy Is Reframing Our Ideas of Dumping and Donating

analysis

A circular economy for waste management holds promise for a planet under pressure and a society with deep divisions. There are also lessons for all of us to stop thinking of surplus food as waste.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

If ever there was a marker of modern-day middle-class excess, it has to be a pillowy bag of lettuce leaves gone mushy before they can be eaten.

Most days, for the past six years, Hanneke van Linge, who is now managing director of the non-profit Nosh Food Rescue, spends her mornings recovering food from the Johannesburg Fresh Produce Market in City Deep and a small network of supermarkets in the city. She's after food that is safe to eat but no longer fresh enough to entice consumers.

"We have been conditioned to expect crisp at all costs and we need to start confronting why we think of food surplus as food waste or that some foods are for poor people and some food is for rich people," she says.

Since mid-2019 Nosh has recovered just over 850 tons of food. Van Linge says one of the key barriers to getting food to beneficiaries comes from health...