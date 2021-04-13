Guinea Bissau: Guinea-Bissau Receives Covid-19 Vaccine Via Covax

Bissau — Guinea-Bissau will receive Covax vaccine Tuesday, announced the high commissioner for covid-19 who said that the country will get less than half of the expected doses, due to problems associated with distribution and production of product.

"We received information that Covax will send us about 28,000 of the vaccine on Tuesday, in a flight expected to arrive at night," said Magda Robalo.

The official announced so during a press conference aimed to take stock of the evolution of covid-19 in the country.

"It is a lower quantity than we were expecting, but it allows us to continue the vaccination campaign, stressed the official.

Guinea-Bissau should receive 120,000 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine under Covax, a mechanism for universal and equitable distribution of covid-19 vaccines, co-managed by the World Health Organisation.

Guinea-Bissau started vaccination on 2 April. The official launch campaign took place last Saturday after the vaccination of the head of State, Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

