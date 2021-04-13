Guinea Bissau: Guinea-Bissau Receives Covid-19 Vaccine Via Covax

12 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Bissau — Guinea-Bissau will receive Covax vaccine Tuesday, announced the high commissioner for covid-19 who said that the country will get less than half of the expected doses, due to problems associated with distribution and production of product.

"We received information that Covax will send us about 28,000 of the vaccine on Tuesday, in a flight expected to arrive at night," said Magda Robalo.

The official announced so during a press conference aimed to take stock of the evolution of covid-19 in the country.

"It is a lower quantity than we were expecting, but it allows us to continue the vaccination campaign, stressed the official.

Guinea-Bissau should receive 120,000 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine under Covax, a mechanism for universal and equitable distribution of covid-19 vaccines, co-managed by the World Health Organisation.

Guinea-Bissau started vaccination on 2 April. The official launch campaign took place last Saturday after the vaccination of the head of State, Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

"We received information that Covax will send us about 28,000 of the vaccine on Tuesday, in a flight expected to arrive at night," said Magda Robalo.

The official announced so during a press conference aimed to take stock of the evolution of covid-19 in the country.

"It is a lower quantity than we were expecting, but it allows us to continue the vaccination campaign, stressed the official.

Guinea-Bissau should receive 120,000 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine under Covax, a mechanism for universal and equitable distribution of covid-19 vaccines, co-managed by the World Health Organisation.

Guinea-Bissau started vaccination on 2 April. The official launch campaign took place last Saturday after the vaccination of the head of State, Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.