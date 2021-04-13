Angola: Government Clarifies Military, Paramilitary Missions Abroad

12 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan government said Monday that the sending of troops, on an individual basis, abroad provided for in Draft Law on Sending of Angolan Military and Para-Military Contingents Abroad, has legal support.

This was said by the Secretary of State for National Defence, José Maria de Lima, who joined debate in special terms on the Proposal in Parliament.

He said that the President of the Republic does not need "to inform the National Assembly on sending the military and para-military on an individual basis.

According to article 4 of number 1 of the aforementioned Law Proposal, it is incumbent upon the National Assembly to authorise the sending of Military and Para-military contingents abroad, at the request of the President, as Commander-in-Chief of the FAA.

The Secretary of State added that the Military and Para-military contingents referred to in point 1 are for the fulfillment of specific missions of an operational nature, while, on an individual basis, they refer to advisory and consultancy missions, which do not require the authorisation by the National Assembly.

According to the source, these advisers, usually one to three elements, carry out advisory missions, perform planning work for peacekeeping missions, but have no operational character.

"That is why it is the exclusive responsibility of the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the FAA," he clarified.

This article was approved with amendments, but respecting, in essence, what is established.

The draft law goes to the final global vote at the next ordinary plenary session of the National Assembly, scheduled for the 22nd of this month.

