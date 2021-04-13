South Africa: Government Must Urgently Take Cognisance of a Constitutionally Compliant Vaccine Roll-Out in South Africa

11 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Hoffman

The slow start to the vaccine roll-out is worrisome. The desire of the government to exercise hegemonic control of all the levers of power that have bearing on vaccination of the population has no place in the constitutionally compliant rolling out of vaccines as quickly as is possible.

In any constitutional democracy whose watchwords are openness, accountability and responsiveness, the rolling out of vaccines to inoculate the population against the viral pandemic sweeping the planet must take proper cognisance of the constitutional framework within which the roll-out is required.

It is trite that the state is obliged to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the human rights guaranteed to all in the Bill of Rights. In South Africa we have a system of law in which there is the horizontal application of the Bill of Rights to private individuals and entities without involvement of the state.

Among these guaranteed rights are the rights to life, dignity and bodily - as well as psychological - integrity. The right to a profession/trade/ occupation and the right to access to healthcare loom large among the considerations that must be taken into account when considering the various options for rolling out vaccines as they become...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.