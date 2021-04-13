South Africa: Government Must Urgently Take Cognisance of a Constitutionally Compliant Vaccine Roll-Out in South Africa

opinion

The slow start to the vaccine roll-out is worrisome. The desire of the government to exercise hegemonic control of all the levers of power that have bearing on vaccination of the population has no place in the constitutionally compliant rolling out of vaccines as quickly as is possible.

In any constitutional democracy whose watchwords are openness, accountability and responsiveness, the rolling out of vaccines to inoculate the population against the viral pandemic sweeping the planet must take proper cognisance of the constitutional framework within which the roll-out is required.

It is trite that the state is obliged to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the human rights guaranteed to all in the Bill of Rights. In South Africa we have a system of law in which there is the horizontal application of the Bill of Rights to private individuals and entities without involvement of the state.

Among these guaranteed rights are the rights to life, dignity and bodily - as well as psychological - integrity. The right to a profession/trade/ occupation and the right to access to healthcare loom large among the considerations that must be taken into account when considering the various options for rolling out vaccines as they become...